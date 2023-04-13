UPDATE (9:22 a.m. on Thursday, April 13): We’re learning new information about a child who was hit by a car at his bus stop on Thursday morning.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the intersection of Everest Circle and Strawberry Rd. near St. Albans.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A 9-year-old boy was hit by a car and taken to CAMC General Hospital with a serious leg injury.

The driver of the vehicle told deputies that the boy was in the roadway crouched down out of sight, and deputies say that witnesses at the scene confirmed the driver’s story. KCSO says that surveillance video from a neighbor’s camera showed that the boy was playing in the roadway and laying down when he was hit by the car.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – A child was hit by a car at a bus stop Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. in West Side along Strawberry Road.

Police on the scene tell us the boy is 9 years old and received a leg injury. He was taken to the hospital.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.