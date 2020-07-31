Charleston childcare center to remain closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston childcare, pre-school and after-care center will remain closed for another week after dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Departmenthas suggested the YWCA Mel Wolf Child Development Center remain closed at least until Aug. 10, 2020. The development center has agreed.

The center has had both staff members and children test positive. “This is an illustration of the insidious nature of COVID,” according to Dr. Sherri Young, executive director, and health officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Young said center officials contacted the health department when a staff member reported a positive test. Children were sent home and parents were notified to have their children take COVID-19 tests.

The facility has since been cleaned by the National Guard.

