Children learn compassion while packing boxes for Operation Christmas Child

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) With the hot weather outside it is hard to get into the spirit of the holidays.

Kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Huntington got a jump start on Christmas packing gifts for peers across the world.

They teamed up with Operation Christmas Child to fill shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene products. Those boxes will be delivered to children in over 100 countries.

“For the children here I hope they understand the importance of giving and that there is so much need,” said Rebecca Parker-Moore, with Operation Christmas Child. “By packing a simple gift filled shoebox they are able to help a child their age somewhere in the world.”

For information on how you can make a shoebox to send to a child in need just click here.

