Chinese officials say chicken wings from Brazil tested positive for COVID-19

(WKBN) — Some chicken wings imported from Brazil have tested positive for the COVID-19 in China, authorities said Thursday.

Chinese officials said in a statement the virus was detected Wednesday on a surface sample of imported frozen chicken wings. The testing comes from the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

People who may have come in contact with the contaminated food were immediately tested, and all were shown to be negative, according to the statement from the Shenzhen Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Office.

“The headquarters office reminded the general public to be cautious in buying imported frozen meat products and aquatic products in the near future, and to take personal protection to reduce the risk of contracting the virus,” said the statement.

Reuters reported in July China stopped importing shrimp from Ecuador after detecting COVID-19 in some shipments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is currently no evidence that handling food or consuming food is associated with COVID-19.

The coronavirus is primarily spread person to person through respiratory droplets when someone coughs, sneezes or talks.

It is possible a person can contract the virus by touching a surface or object, including food and food packaging having the virus on it, but that is not the main way the virus is spread, the CDC says.

