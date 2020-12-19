“Christmas Caravan” parade in Charleston neighborhood this Sunday

Special guests of the Christmas Caravan include Shoals Elementary School’s unofficial mascots, ‘Minx’ the Elf On The Shelf and Junior Minx (left) and Pink bunny suited Ralphie Parker character from “A Christmas Story” (right) (Photo Courtesy: Adam Henry Knauff, Charleston City Council member)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston neighbor will be hosting its Christmas Caravan parade this Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m.

Charleston City Council member Adam Knauff says the parade will take place in the Westmoreland/Hillsdale neighborhood, located off I-77, Exit 102 of Charleston.

Knauff says the line-up for the parade will start at the Westmoreland Office Park at 1:45 p.m.

Guests scheduled to appear in the parade include:

Shoals Elementary School’s unofficial mascots: ‘Minx’ the Elf On The Shelf and ‘Junior Minx’

A pink bunny suited Ralphie Parker, a character from the classic movie “A Christmas Story”

Charleston Police Department

Charleston Fire Department

Charleston Refuse Department’s Recycling Truck with recently added decal for Ptlm. Cassie Johnson.

“The “Christmas Caravan” parade will bring the Christmas Spirit direct to the Westmoreland/Hillsdale neighborhood. Although nothing can replace the City Of Charleston’s annual Christmas Parade, we hope this “Christmas Caravan” will bring that same level of wonder and joy to all who see it!” Adam Henry Knauff, Charleston City Council member

Anyone who has any questions or concerns about the parade, please contact Adam Knauff at (304)-741-0781.