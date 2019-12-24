Christmas Eve at Charleston Cabela’s

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Christmas Eve is finally here!

Families from all over the state of West Virginia are coming to visit ‘Santa’s Wonderland’ at Cabela’s in Charleston!

“I love it,” says Kris Kringle, himself. “That’s what it’s all about; seeing a kid smiling. I get to give them a toy, some candy, it’s a lot of fun.”

This is the second annual ‘Santa’s Wonderland’- a free event, that began mid-November. Families can come make crafts, play with toys, and of course, get a picture taken with Santa!

Cabela’s says they will hold similar free events for every holiday this upcoming year.