Christmas reading countdown: school staff brings unique program to the table

LLOYD, KY (WOWK) – As many are looking forward to the holidays, students at the Greysbranch Elementary School in Lloyd, Kentucky are “counting down the days” with some added reading.

The outside and inside of the elementary school are decked out in holiday decorations, however, the building itself is full of empty halls.

Due to the pandemic, Greenup county has been color-coded red forcing students to attend remotely, but the holiday spirit is still alive and well!



The Greysbranch Elementary School has added a new holiday reading project along with the Christmas decorations. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The school’s staff has been hard at work making sure their students remain active and also have a little fun along the way. Art teacher Glenda Blevins says this project is the best alternative given the situation.

We want to make sure that the students had literacy available daily… and we wanted to make sure that we connected the teacher and the student ratio. We wanted to make sure they felt the connection that we have here at Greysbranch. Glenda Blevins, art teacher

The school staff has started a countdown to Christmas with 25 days of teachers reading holiday-themed books for kids to follow along with.

With the help from a make-shift studio and recording equipment, the teachers are able to connect with the students on a fun, virtual platform. Each session is recorded at the school with a different teacher each day and a unique background to follow the book’s theme.

While all the work is being done inside the school, the children can join in the fun from the comfort of their home. The videos are free to access on the school’s YouTube channel anytime and the kids say they are loving it.

5th-grade student Taylan Logan says she enjoys watching the videos each day, sometimes more than once.

They’re really enjoyable and I love it. It’s kind of harder because you’re not in a room with your teacher, but they’re making the best out of it and it kind of is what it is for right now. Taylan Logan, 5th grade student

The elementary school’s principal Misty Tackett says this whole project was a group effort, all with a goal to “incorporate literature into our instruction.”

The countdown has already begun and will continue until Christmas Eve.

On December 17th, the school will also be hosting a drive-thru Christmas event for the students. For more details, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.