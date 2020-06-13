Cinema underneath the stars: Drive-in movie and concert series starts in Charleston

(WOWK) – Cinema underneath the stars started Friday in Charleston.

An audience watched on inside their vehicles as Captain Marvel squared off against the villainous Skrulls in an attempt to return to what resembles normal as the Mountain State attempts to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.

What perfect weather for the first drive-in movie the @charlestoncity is hosting to help families enjoy a pastime that practices social distancing. @Captainmarvel playing on the big screen tonight🎥 pic.twitter.com/7vI5cb6T3e — Haley Kosik (@WOWKosik) June 13, 2020

The concert and drive-in movie summer series were put together by the City of Charleston, local radio, and business partners. The series is to help families get out of the house and enjoy summer fun activities while practicing proper social distance techniques.

“We were talking about that, I’ve never been to a drive-in movie theater movie, he hasn’t, so it’s a new experience for both!” Carrington & Whitney Canada, drive-in movie patrons

For some, the night is abut spending the summer night with family, friends and fun.

For some in attendance, its their first time venturing back out since the Mountain State slow reopens.

This is actually our first activity out, so we’re just excited about creative ways the City is encouraging community and getting people out to enjoy the summer.” Emily Hanna, drive-in movie patron

Here’s what you need to know to experience concerts and drive-in movies sponsored by the City of Charleston this summer:

The drive-in experience can be found 118 N. Hills Lane. Admission is free of charge.

Concert and drive-in movies are scheduled to take place in June, July and August:

Each movie night will begin with a 30 minute cartoon.

Parking will begin 90 minutes prior to each event and be on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets for each event must be reserved as the lot has a limited parking spots.

Each vehicle needs one reserved ticket but not one ticket per person. Tickets for the drive-in movies can be reserved currently on Eventbrite.

Tickets for Aladdin and The Lion King will be released at a later date.

