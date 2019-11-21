Circle of Hope food drive helps feed many in the Kanawha Valley ahead of Christmas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Mountain Mission held their 12th annual Circle of Hope food drive Wednesday to help feed many in the Kanawha Valley ahead of the holiday season.

Mountain Mission was outside the West Virginia Radio Corporation from 6 A.M. to 6 P.M. collecting donations. 100% of all proceeds go directly to those in need.

“We’re going to make it happen. One way or another we’re going to feed these families”, says Mountain Mission Executive Director John Roberts.

By the end of the day, the truck was filled with canned goods from front to back. People trickled in and out throughout the day bringing both food and monetary donations.

“Nobody should go hungry, okay?”, says Roberts, “In the Kanawha Valley in West Virginia with all the resources we have right here in the valley there should be no family that goes without a good Christmas meal”.

According to Mountain Mission, 1 in 6 adults and 1 in 4 children in West Virginia don’t have access to quality food. But the community coming out to the food drive to help those families in need they say will change some holidays for the better.

Their goal is to feed around 3,000 people and 1,000 families in the valley. Last year, over 2,000 people were fed through the program.

Not only do these donations go to food, but they also go to Christmas baskets that include immediate emergency needs such as utility, medication, medical travel, eviction, groceries, and more. All Christmas baskets recipients are pre-approved based on income and need.

“When families get down on their luck, they just need a boost up and this is one of those things we can do for them”, says Promotion and Marketing Director of West Virginia Radio Corporation Bobbie Spry.

Although the drive is over, it’s not too late to donate to Mountain Mission and help them reach their goal for the holidays. You can donate anytime online at www.mountainmission.com.