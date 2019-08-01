Citizens in Nitro, WV document life in the city for upcoming promotional video

NITRO, WV (WOWK) It isn’t unusual these days to see people snapping pictures on their cell phone. So Thursday the City of Nitro asked the community to use that technology to help people learn more about the city.

The project is called “A Day in the Life of Nitro”. City leaders are asking residents to help document all of the fun things to do around the community. People throughout the city stepped up to the challenge to take photos and video over a 24 hour period. They’ll then send the photos to be part of a short documentary style video. When the video is finished it will be used to promote what the city has to offer.

“We are taking videos and pictures of every activity that goes on in Nitro,” explained Carmen Kostelansky, a lifelong Nitro resident. “It is just important that everybody sees what a fun town we have and things going on for all ages. It is just wonderful I think and very important for us to get out what Nitro is about.”

Project leaders say it will likely take at least a month to go through all of the submissions and edit the final video.