Citizens peacefully protest the death of George Floyd in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — More than 100-people came together in the City of Portsmouth, Ohio to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd.

The peaceful protest occurred Sunday, May 31, 2020.

HAPPENING NOW— Citizens of Portsmouth, OH hold peaceful protest demanding #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd, chanting “Reunited, we want peace” https://t.co/DjcBQ3ANuT — Haley Kosik (@WOWKosik) May 31, 2020

The protestors gathered at Spartan Stadium to peacefully demonstrate during a time of great divide. Participants marched the streets to voice their concerns over issues within their community.​

I just don’t know really where to even start, I could go on and on, but like are we really going to have a change like a step forward like it’s Portsmouth. We don’t really deal with police brutality here, but something has to change. Datoine Robinson, protestor

In the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, organizers ask everyone to love one another and be there one another.

Portsmouth doesn’t get enough credit and our community is very tight-knit. What’s been violent is parts of the state this is just a test of true strength in our community for this to be a “peaceful win”.​ Lt. Shawn Kelley, Ohio State Highway Patrol

