City meets 2019 goal after demolishing 100th abandoned home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The City of Huntington reached its 2019 home demolition goal today by tearing down its 100th abandoned home.

The initiative to remove these properties is meant to create more beautiful, clean neighborhoods for the city’s residents.

Federal grant funding and commercial/person donations make the demolitions possible.

City officials say the property torn down today is to remove an eyesore from across Guyandotte Elementary School.

Demolition Expert, Christal Perry said, “kids need to be able to see a better view when they come out to play and it takes the danger away of something happening or the danger of fire in the neighboring properties, so we would really like to get this house down today.

@huntingtoncity meets its 2019 goal by demolishing 100 abandoned houses this year.@HuntingtonMayor says “We’ll never get to zero, but the fact is we have it at a manageable rate.” pic.twitter.com/Wh4Y10aijG — Haley Kosik (@WOWKosik) December 23, 2019



The city plans to continue more demolitions in 20-20.