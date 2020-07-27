City of Charleston: 12 total employees have COVID-19

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston announced they have had a total of 12 COVID-19 positive employees.

The announcement came Monday, July 27, 2020. The total number is inclusive of all prior case announcements, according to Mackenzie Spencer, City of Charleston communication specialist.

The total breakdown includes:

Five positive cases in the Charleston Fire Department.

Three positive cases in the Charleston Police Department.

Three positive cases in the Refuse Department.

One positive case in the Parks & Recreation Department.

Currently, there remain 11 active cases. The employees are home on orders from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is contact tracing and identifying people who have come into contact with these individuals.

“As we continue to see case counts rise across Kanawha County, the cases among City of Charleston employees have also grown. We have precautionary measures in place throughout the City and continue to limit public access in City-owned facilities in an effort to keep community spread to a minimum. The City is continuing to work with the West Virginia National Guard to clean 12 City owned facilities. The National Guard previously cleaned three buildings over the past two weeks. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin

