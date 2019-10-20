City of Charleston celebrates grandparents raising grandchildren

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The City of Charleston’s Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) and the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII) celebrated grandparents raising grandchildren Saturday.

The event offered different demonstrations and resources for grandfamilies such as free flu shots and opportunities to speak to DHHR reps.

Alisa Holyfield is raising 2 of her 11 grandchildren. She says it’s not always easy, but it’s a job she’s grateful to do. The event made her realize she’s not in it alone.

“It was nice to see that other people are going through the same thing I’m doing. So hey, if you’re a grandparent and you love your grandkids get out there and get the help you need to do better”, says Holyfield.

Saturday was a chance for grandparents to learn about their available resources, but it was more so a chance to celebrate them and everything they do for their grandkids. There were gift card and jewelry giveaways, along with free flowers.

“They’re really kind of the unsung heroes of this epidemic so the opportunity to celebrate them was just awesome”, says president of WV DII Dr. Susan Bissett.

The event was Charleston’s way of saying “thank you” to grandparents who have gone above and beyond their role.