City of Charleston code: Don’t set fireworks off before Fourth of July

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s almost Fourth of July, but in Charleston, this doesn’t mean it’s time to set off your fireworks or sparklers just yet.

The City of Charleston since 2016 has an ordinance in a place where you can only set off fireworks on four selected holidays a year. One of those being Independence Day, of course.

On the Fourth of July, you can set fireworks off from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. They should be kept 100-feet from any structure and 500-feet from any special hazard, like a gas station.

Not following these rules could result in a fine up to $500. It also interferes with call volumes for law enforcement.

“We’ve definitely had a problem recently with people setting off fireworks before the holidays,” said Richard Symns, fire marshal for the City of Charleston, “That actually disrupts the police. We’ve been getting shots fired calls and its just been people setting off fireworks.”

Symns also added not to light fireworks from sidewalks or roads and to have a water source nearby.

