City of Charleston holds wreath-laying ceremonies to honor veterans

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Wednesday, the city of Charleston held two wreath-laying ceremonies in honor of Veterans Day.

The first was in the heart of downtown Charleston and the second at Springhill Cemetery. The city usually holds an annual Veterans Day parade, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Despite the pandemic, city officials say it’s important to continue to remember those who fought for our country.

“There’s not a family in West Virginia, including my own, that doesn’t have folks who have served in the military. Again, every day we should give them honor and thanks. But today especially.” said Charleston mayor Amy Goodwin.

Goodwin also told 13 News that those on the frontlines should also be remembered in addition to veterans because both parties continue to put themselves in harms way for our safety.

