City of Charleston releases Trick-or-Treat plans

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — City of Charleston officials say trick-or-treating will happen in the Capitol City, depending on Kanawha County’s color on the Department of Health and Human Resources color coded map.

The City of Charleston made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Trick-or-Treat will be held in the City of Charleston on Saturday, October 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. if Kanawha County is green, yellow or gold on the WV DHHR County Alert Map. The map used to make the decision will be the map from DHHR, not to be confused with the map from the Department of Education.

Mayor Amy Goodwin says her administration is working closely with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to ensure the safety of those taking part in the Halloween festivities. Goodwin says the city will be following the guidelines released by the CDC.

Late last month, Kanawha County commissioners announced trick or treat will be held in Kanawha County on Saturday the 31st, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. To see a full list of trick-or-treat dates and times across the Tri-state, click here.

