HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – City of Huntington employees spent Wednesday volunteering at Facing Hunger Foodbank to help their neighbors in need.

Work began for city employees at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, working in two-hour shifts to pack nutritious food into Commodity Supplemental Food Program boxes. Officials say the program provides the boxes for nearly 5,000 seniors throughout the Facing Hunger Foodbank’s service area each month.

“Volunteers power Facing Hunger Foodbank. We rely heavily on volunteers to help us serve the thousands of families, children and seniors that turn to us each year,” said Cyndi Kirkhart, Chief Executive Officer at Facing Hunger. “And when you give your time, you get back something amazing in return – The feeling that you personally are helping put food into the hands of people who need it.”

During the morning, Huntington Mayor Steeve Williams also presented a check for $500,000 to Facing Hunger Foodbank to help tackle food insecurity in their service area.

The organization says they are always looking for volunteers to help provide to those in need. Volunteers can help pack, sort and distribute food, staff events, and provide specialized skills such as carpentry, marketing or technology assistance. Those who want to volunteer can visit the Facing Hunger Foodbank website.