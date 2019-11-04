Civil War history jumps out of the books and on to the streets in Guyandotte

Guyandotte, W.Va. (WOWK) The history of the Civil War was taken out of the history books and recreated for Cabell County residents this weekend.



The 30th Annual Civil War Days was held in Guyandotte this weekend. The three day festival originally started out as a memorial day for Civil War soldiers, and now it has turned into much more than that.



“. . . and it grew within a couple of years to being more of a living history, bringing in soldiers and so forth, and a couple of years after that it became a full blown reenactment,” said Roger Caldwell, who portrayed a 1st Sergeant Union soldier for Guyandotte Civil War Days.



One of the scenes they reenacted on Sunday in front of a crowd of spectators was the Raid on Guyandotte, where on November 10, 1861, 98 Union troops and supporters were captured and transported to prisons in the South the next day by the Confederate Cavalry.



“There was a Union recruiting station here in Guyandotte. . . Col. Albert Jenkins and the [confederates] came down and made a raid on the town,” said Caldwell.



During the three day festival the participants do more than reenact scenes, they also re-live the physical conditions the soldiers went through more than 150 years ago.



“You get to live the experience for one moment in time in 2019, and you can almost go back to the 1860’s,” said Mike Cornelius, who portrayed a Confederate General for Guyandotte Civil War Days.



For three days the groups camp outside in tents, brew and cook their food over a campfire, and pretty much wear the same clothes everyday.



Cornelius and his group of confederate soldiers, who came all the way from Ohio to attend the event, said they do it for their love of history and the Civil War, but to also learn something they can’t get out of a book.



“When soldiers would lighten their packs from 30 pounds to five or ten you can understand why. You can see what they can live with and what they can live without,” said Kyle Miller, who portrayed a Confederate Captain for Guyandotte Civil War Days



Caldwell said it is also important to keep the memory of the Civil War alive, because it is part of history that the United States doesn’t want to repeat.



“There were lives involved all the way down to civilian life. Everyone was touched by that war whether it was military, towns folks, civilians. People were burned out of their homes,” said Caldwell.

However, after three days of shooting, camping, and reliving history their is one thing they all look forward to whether they are from the South or the North.



“Well yeah, a warm bath. Other than that its fine,” said Tim Delay, who portrayed a Union Captain for Guyandotte Civil War Days.

Fun Fact: Cornelius said about 2000 women dressed and fought as men during the Civil War, and that is something people won’t find in a history book.



To relive this fact many of the women at Guyandotte Civil War Days dressed as male soldiers for the North and the South.

