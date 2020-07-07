Clay Center reopens with new safety precautions

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After closing their doors back in March, the Clay Center began their gradual reopening Tuesday morning, but not without strict safety precautions.

Reservations are now required for access into the museums and only 100 patrons are allowed in at a time.

In addition to extra hand sanitizing stations, there are two-hour blocks per day for the galleries to be deep cleaned from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m.

After Gov. Jim Justice’s press conference on Monday, masks are also now required for entry.

“We are hoping that when guests come in, they feel welcome. They feel like they’re coming home to a place where they feel safe and feel like we’re taking care of them. Their safety and wellness is our priority so the measures we have in place is hopefully so they feel comfortable, but also having a great time because it’s the Clay Center.” Kayte Kincaid, director of education

To reserve a spot, visit the Clay Center’s website.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories