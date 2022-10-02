KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a Clendenin man has been reported missing.

Deputies say John Gatten, Jr., 34 of Clendenin, was last seen on Sept. 26 leaving his home on West Union Road.

He was last seen driving a red Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck with the license plate number 1VJ443, deputies say.

They say Gatten is six-feet tall, 200 pounds and has brown hair.

If you have any information on Gatten’s whereabouts, contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169