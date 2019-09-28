Coal Grove Band of Pride On 13 News Friday September 27, 2019

COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – The 50-plus member Dawson-Bryant, Coal Grove Band of Pride appeared on 13 News on Friday September, 27, 2019.

The band is under the direction of Thomas Zerkle and has won multiple awards in contests across the Tri State.

On 13 News the band played a short selection of their competition show and their school song to get Tri-State viewers pumped up for Friday night football as seen here.

You can see the Hornet Band of Pride at area contests on Saturdays including at the Marshall University Tri State Marching contest and their home competition on October 19th.