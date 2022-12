Hanover, WV (WOWK) – A train hauling coal has derailed in Wyoming County, West Virginia and closed down U.S. 52.

According to Wyoming County dispatch, the train derailed around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning. No injuries have been reported.

Dispatchers say U.S. 52 in Hanover will be closed for some time as crews work to clean up the scene.

Stay with 13 News for updates on this developing story.