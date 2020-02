CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Roadways are now reopen after a coal truck rolled onto railroad this morning in Cedar Grove.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, railroad tracks at 4059 E Dupont Ave in Cedar Grove by Go Mart will be shut down for multiple hours.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m.

Dispatchers said the driver was taken to the hospital.