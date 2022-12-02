(WOWK) – We saw a warm end to the work week, but Strom Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict major changes rolling in this weekend to West Virginia, southeastern Ohio and eastern Kentucky.

Predictor 6:55 AM Saturday

Several scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in for the overnight hours into early tomorrow morning. Most of the heavier rain will clear up by sunrise, but there will still be some lingering moderate to heavy rain showers in southern West Virginia closer towards Logan and Beckley, and over the Appalachians. A weaker line of showers will move through for the end of the morning into the afternoon, and rain will clear up by Saturday evening.

Predictor Rain Totals

Overall, we will not see too much rain from this system. Heaviest rain will be over the Appalachians and will still see less than half an inch. Most of the region will only see a quarter inch to a third of an inch. Southeastern Ohio will see less than half an inch of rain.

Predictor Wind Gusts 10 AM Saturday

Our main concern with the system will be high winds for the morning and afternoon hours tomorrow. Wind gusts will exceed 25 mph for the later parts of the morning, and early afternoon across the region. Winds will become weaker after the front full passes us by.

