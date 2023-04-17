(WOWK) — With clear skies expected, the National Weather Service in Jackson, Kentucky has issued a frost advisory for parts of the 13 News viewing area overnight until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The frost is not expected to be able to develop until after midnight when winds will finally drop off and cooling can take place. Areas that tend to run colder on clear nights like sheltered valleys are more prone to frost development.

To take care of plants the best advice is to cover them with cloth but plastic is fine as long as it’s removed before the sun turns your plant cover into a greenhouse with no air escaping.

Temperatures are set to increase sharply in the middle of the week with highs back in the 80s.