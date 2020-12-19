College enrollment numbers down, but not as much as anticipated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The global pandemic is devastating for colleges and universities. But it was not as bad as they’d expected. Enrollment was down more in the two year colleges than the four year colleges.

For students who graduated high school in the class of 2020, according to projections from the National Student Clearinghouse, the number of graduates enrolling in college is down by more than 21 percent. Enrollment among graduates from high poverty schools was down significantly more than among those who attended low poverty high schools.

Dual credit students taking college classes in high school, continuing education students at community colleges and adult part-time female students were some of demographic groups where enrollment suffered the most.

“Thinking about the number of K-12 students that are going to school virtually right now, those who are working and helping out with their kids and don’t have time to go to school,” said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Higher Education Chancellor.

She said while they are seeing a modest decrease in college enrollment here in West Virginia the biggest concern right now is that not many students are filling out their FAFSA or applying for the Promise Scholarship.

“It used to be in the pre-COVID environment that our guidance counselors in high schools would take our students into a computer lab and fill out the Promise application or they would meet students and parents after school and help them with the FAFSA and that is not happening for understandable reasons,” Tucker said.

According to Tucker this time last year, more than 7,200 high school seniors had filled out Promise applications. Currently, more than 2,700 seniors have completed the application. That is a difference of more than 4,500. More than 5,300 seniors had completed the FAFSA at this time last year, compared to just over 3,600 so far this year.

“We have to get those numbers up. We have to get students to be thinking about their futures,” Tucker said.

There is currently an initiative by The Education Alliance, in collaboration with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, to encourage current high school seniors who fill out a Promise Scholarship application and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Student who complete those forms will be enrolled in a contest called “Cool Cash for College.” Those who meet the deadline will be entered into drawings for prizes that include Apple AirPods, wireless printers, mini refrigerators, and gift cards.

