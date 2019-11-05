College student making a difference at Valley Middle School

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WOWK) – One Montgomery college student is being called a “local hero” by many in her community.

Brittany Hardy saw a need and is taking action. She began the “Pouch Project” where she makes small pouches filled with feminine hygiene items for girls at Valley Middle School that may not have the means to buy products themselves.

“It’s something that physically happens and if someone can’t afford it, why can’t I be there to help them with it?”, says Hardy.

All the items that fill the pouches are donations from the Montgomery community. At first, she thought she would only have enough for a few pouches.

“I didn’t think it was going to be as great of a turn out as it is”, laughs Hardy, “I was only going to do 50 bags but I ended up doing 100”.

Each pouch is made to hide the feminine products discretely. They contain tampons, panty liners, deodorant, pads, and hair ties.

Brittany came up with the idea after seeing some mothers doing it for their daughters before the start of the school year. She asked around to see if the idea would catch on, and there was an overwhelming positive response.

“I think it’s been a fun experience and you have a lot of people that are willing to help that you didn’t think would, but it’s fun. It’s always nice to help someone in need”.

Brittany says this idea shouldn’t be limited to the Montgomery area. She hopes her idea will inspire people to give back to their communities.

If you would like to donate, you can email Brittany at bhardy27.bh@gmail.com or contact her via Facebook.