COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime.

The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a preliminary injunction.

The three laws within Columbus city limits ban magazines with 30 or more rounds, criminalize straw gun sales, and penalize people who fail to properly store firearms around minors.

Ralph Carter, founder, and CEO of the non-profit organization We Are Linden, is in favor of the restrictions, saying it shows city leaders mean business when it comes to crime.

“We have to get tougher on crime, tougher on these laws with carry and conceal, everything, man, because guns, a bullet is forever, you know,” Carter said.

Eric Delbert, owner of the LEPD Firearms Range and Training Facility, argued the opposite and claims the laws are not backed by facts.

“They have chosen to take the step to make thousands of Columbus citizens criminals overnight and it will have absolutely zero effect on the crime that we see in our streets today and that’s what’s most frustrating,” Delbert said.

Both Carter and Delbert said they are open to conversation about these laws.

Yost’s office said it is still seeking an appellate court review of the Fairfield County decision.