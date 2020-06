COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In a now-deleted tweet, Columbus police said inbound traffic into the city had been temporarily halted Monday morning. Since then, they have tweeted that “there are currently no street closures anywhere.”

In the initial tweet, police asked that people have work and/or personal ID on-hand in vehicles.

TRAFFIC ALERT 6/1/20 10:13am:



🚧 Inbound traffic into the city is temporarily halted.



Outbound traffic is allowed.



Have a work and/or personal ID on hand in your vehicle.



Thank you for your patience & understanding. #Columbus #ColumbusOhio pic.twitter.com/reUmaJIEW6 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) June 1, 2020

6/1/20 11:20am:



THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO STREET CLOSURES ANYWHERE — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) June 1, 2020

NBC4’s multiple attempts to reach Columbus Police for clarification have gone unanswered.