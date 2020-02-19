Columbus police investigating fatal shooting of 12-year-old as a homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said late Tuesday the department was now investigating the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy Monday night as a homicide.

Police say 12-year-old Demitri Lifte Gore was shot and killed at a home on the 500 block of South Warren Avenue Monday evening.

Witnesses told police Gore was shot due to the unsafe handling of a loaded gun.

A statement released Monday said, “At the present time, there is no evidence or indication that this incident is anything more than an unfortunate tragedy, however the investigation will continue as further evidence and interviews are expected to become available.”

In an interview with NBC4’s Rob Sneed Tuesday, Columbus Division of Police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua said further investigation revealed new information.

“New information has led us to believe that we can not say with 100% certainty that it is an accidental shooting and we are looking into determining if charges need to be filed,” said Sgt. Fuqua.