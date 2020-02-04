Columbus Police: One dead, two others injured at shooting near east Columbus library

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Monday night in the parking lot of an east Columbus library branch.

The shooting happened at approximately 7:35 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Driving Park Branch of the Columbus Library.

Police said there was an altercation that led to the shooting and that there were several shots fired.

Officers did recover a gun near the scene, police said.

Police said Monday night they hope surveillance videos from the library and surrounding areas will identify who is behind the shooting.

Police do not yet know how many shooters were involved in the incident. The only suspect description given by police is a black man wearing dark clothing.

While conditions are not immediately available for the two surviving victims, police said they are expected to recover.

Columbus Police said they are interviewing the victims, trying to get information out of them about what happened.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Columbus Metropolitan Library Communications Specialist Ben Zenitsky said staff members heard gunshots near the library and immediately placed the building on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted and patrons and staff were able to safely leave the building when it closed for the evening at 8 p.m.

No one inside the library at the time of the shooting was injured.

The Driving Park Branch of the Columbus Library will be closed Tuesday.

The incident is under investigation.