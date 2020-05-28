Columbus police officer shot, critically injured; second officer injured but stable

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One police officer was shot in Northeast Columbus and critically injured Thursday morning. A second officer was also injured but is stable.

The shooting happened at 8:21 am at 3204 Chelford Drive. The officer was transported to Mount Carmel East, in critical condition.

The officer who was critically injured is out of surgery and recovering, Columbus Division of Police Chief Tom Quinlan said. Quinlin said he is a close friend of the officer and was at the hospital and spoke with him after he came out of surgery. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Because of their close friendship, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the incident, Quinlan stated.

A second officer was injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition. That officer’s injury was not the result of a gunshot wound.

According to Columbus police, a suspect is in custody from the home where the incident happened.

CPD has called in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to take over the investigation.

#update Columbus police are waiting on BCI to take over the investigation. CPD will be assisting but not sure in what capacity — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) May 28, 2020

Today, May 28, 2020 at 8:21am a Columbus police Officer was shot at 3204 Chelford Dr. (NE Cbus).



The officer was critically injured.



For those who pray, please do. For those with positive vibes, we need them.



More details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/Jx1e7HHqZr — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) May 28, 2020

Attorney General Dave Yost and BCI will give another update on the investigation at 3 p.m.