COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday the death of its 6-year-old koala named Thoar.

The zoo wrote in a social media post that Thoar “was humanely euthanized while surrounded by his loving care team on Monday, July 18, 2022, after his health had significantly declined.”

Thoar was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2015 and moved to Columbus in 2017. He had one offspring, Ellin, with a koala named Katy in 2020, according to the zoo.

Zookeepers remember him “as a spunky koala who enjoyed breezy days in the nook of the outdoor hut” and as “gentle, curious, and sweet.”

One zookeeper recounted a story where she was “bringing Thoar inside for the night and it took a while for him to climb down because he was getting so much praise from Zoo guests for his handsomeness.”

The zoo also asked the public to keep the “Australia and the Islands team and everyone who loved Thoar” in their thoughts.