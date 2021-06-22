‘Come in, We’re Open’ small businesses campaign

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The pandemic made everything harder this past year, especially for small businesses just struggling to survive.

“The pandemic was devastating. We were shut down last year for 73 days,” said Courtney Tackett, Co-Owner of Utopia Wellness Spa.

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center has an innovative plan to help the state continue to grow and generate revenue for small businesses.

The “Come in, We’re Open” message is part of the social media campaign as an invitation for West Virginians to head out into their communities and visit the small businesses.

“So we decided to use some of our Cares Act funds for this kind of social media campaign to help them do that,” said Debra Martin, Director of WV SBDC.

Small business owners can get involved in the campaign by displaying this “Come in, We’re Open” sign in their windows and use #WeAreOpenWestVirginia for social media.

“It does mean a lot because we are a part of the backbone of the state, and without that help, we can’t go any further than where we are now,” said Olivia Hairston, Owner of Utopia Wellness Spa.

Small businesses are ready to get back to being busy and are ready for their customers to return.

“And we want to just let people know that they’re ready to go back to doing what they do best” said Martin.

“And of course we want to see our clients again because we love our clients. Without them, we wouldn’t have our business,” said Tackett.

The sign and the small business development center’s toolkit for the campaign can be found online.

