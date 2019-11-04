“Come on down, Pikeville!” The Price is Right LIVE coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – Are you ready to “come on down?”

The Price is Right LIVE is coming to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 26th, 2020.

Keep in mind, this is a stage show. Drew Carey will not be there but another celebrity will host the show.

Marketing Director Josh Kesler told WYMT this is a unique event you will not want to miss.

“They’re gravitating towards this show because it’s something different. They never had a game show here in Eastern Kentucky before and this has given them a chance. Instead of flying to California to be on the live stage show, which is really cool,” Kesler explained.

Kesler wanted to remind everyone that one purchased ticket does not mean you will be on the show.

You must register at least three hours before the show at the Community Trust Box Office to try to be on the show.

We should know within the next few weeks who the celebrity host will be.

Tickets are between $34 and $54.

Are you the next contestant?

Click here to register to win a pair of tickets to the Price is Right Live event on March 26th or March 27th, coming to Pikeville and Corbin.