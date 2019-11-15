Community center collecting donations for Lily’s Place, animal shelter

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Huntington community center is now taking donations to help two local organizations fulfill their missions.

After looking at the need in Huntington, members with the Fairfield East Community Center wanted to focus their efforts to benefit Lily’s Place and the Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. They’re calling their mission the “Gratitude Project.”

Jessica Neal with the Fairfield East Community Center says the need for both organizations is desperate and that they’ll take donations through Christmas.

“Hope is contagious, and it doesn’t take a lot to create it,” said Neal. “The way that we impact our world, the way we make it better is through efforts like these, and it doesn’t take a whole lot.”

You can drop off items or monetary donations from 12pm to 8pm Monday through Friday at the Fairfield East Community Center. They’re located at 2711 8th Avenue in Huntington. The needs for both organizations are listed below.

Lily’s Place Needs

Unscented trash bags

Toilet bowl cleaner

Paper towel rolls

Johnson & Johnson disposable washcloths

Bottled water

Swiffer wet and dry cloths

Disinfecting wipes

Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter Needs