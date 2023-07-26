MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Troopers Association and the Mingo County community are working to honor the memory of fallen trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard.

Sgt. Maynard, 37, was killed in an ambush in the Beech Creek Road area on Friday, June 2, according to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP). Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Matewan, is the man accused of killing Maynard and injuring one other person.

The WVTA is selling a limited run of shirts in Sgt. Maynard’s memory featuring his badge number. The organization says once sold out, they will not have more of the limited shirts made. Those interested in ordering can visit the West Virginia Troopers Association website to purchase a shirt. The shirts are priced at $25 to $26.

The Association also announced the community of Beech Creek collected donations to purchase a memorial sign at the site where Sgt. Maynard was shot.

Those who knew Sgt. Maynard say he was a dedicated public servant. He continues to save lives, even after the ultimate sacrifice he made, through tissue donation. The West Virginia State Police said Sgt. Maynard was with the WVSP since Oct. 9, 2007. He was married and had two children, 13 and 9, and was from Pike County, Kentucky.

According to the WVSP in 2015, Sgt. Maynard was awarded the Lifesaving Award for saving a pursuit suspect’s life in January 2014. The pursuit suspect stabbed himself in the neck after he crashed his vehicle. Maynard applied bandages and pressure to save the man’s life.