Community creates scholarship in memory of KY Taylor for West Side high school seniors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and community members have created a scholarship in memory of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor for high school seniors from Charleston’s West Side.

The KY Taylor Scholarship Fund is for students who attend Capital High School, live on the West Side of Charleston and maintain at least a 2.0-grade point average.

Taylor was a student-athlete at Capital High in Charleston. During his junior year, he was named first-team All-Mountain State Athletic Conference, excelling at both receiver and defensive back. He also stood out during the 2018 season, helping the team reach the Class AAA semifinals.

According to Dr. Michelle Foster, President and CEO of TGKVF, “KJ’s untimely death is heart-wrenching and I extend my deepest condolences to his parents and loved ones. The Foundation is here to facilitate contributions to the KJ Taylor Scholarship Fund in honor of KJ. We are here, lighting a candle in the darkness, to give hope to young people interested in pursuing post-secondary education.”

The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation is receiving donations online or by mail to TGKVF KJ Taylor Fund, PO Box 3041, Charleston, WV 25331