Community donations help clean up Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While flooding is still affecting much of our region, many communities are left cleaning up the damage.

The city of Charleston is accepting donations to help those impacted – particularly on the city’s West Side.

The event is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the corner of Beatrice St. and Washington St. West. Donations can be dropped off at the same location.

Donations should focus on cleaning supplies such as mops, bleach, shovels, etc.

“It’s a really tough climb and as water rises, we all have our eyes on it. But as it recedes, we want to make sure the West Side Community knows we’re going to be here. The water is going down but the real work is just starting,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

Volunteers are also encouraged to help clean hard hit areas on the West Side. For more information call 304-348-8174.