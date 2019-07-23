Community meeting to discuss West Side violence

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Charleston Police Department held a community meeting to discuss safety concerns on the West Side of Charleston.

Many citizens came out to the meeting to discuss their fears for safety. Families that have lived in the area for a long time say it has changed for the worst.

“It shouldn’t be normal to hear gun shots or fireworks and not know the difference” says West Side resident Meghann Ferrell. She has lived on the West Side with her husband and children for 15 years.

Topics of the meeting ranged from abandoned structures to the struggle with landlords. Convenient stores in the area was another hot topic discussed. Citizens wish they would close before midnight.

But ultimately, the key point made at the meeting was an emphasis on the community coming together to make a change. “We need the community to be involved with us because we can’t do it all on our own”, says Deputy Chief Paul Perdue of Charleston Police Department, “We need all the eyes and ears out there that we come in contact with to help us do our jobs”.

Charleston Police say they are working to make the West Side a safer place for citizens. Citizens can call or text 9-1-1 if there is an emergency or reach our to Charleston Police Department with any tips.