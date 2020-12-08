Community members honor and remember fallen patrolman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today’s services were not only to honor fallen Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s memory and legacy; for many, it was a chance for the community to grieve a woman who gave all for them.
The first indication of how much Charleston cares about it’s police force came last week at a vigil.
Scores of people turned out then—more turned out today after the family agreed to allow the general public into Johnson’s funeral.
“She meant, as you can see, so much to our community.”Martec Washington, resident of Charleston
“She’s in a better place and she’s out of pain, but that doesn’t take away the heartbreak and the sadness from her mom or her family or her community.”Camron Vagheei, business owner in the community
Those inside the memorial service reflected on the atmosphere of the room.
“It’s not really a feeling you can describe, with all these people here you know? It’s really quiet.”Noah Mitchell, resident of Charleston
“There was a sadness in the air, but there was also a support for one another in the family of law enforcement officials.”Duke Jordan, resident of Charleston
“It was very somber…and what’s really impressive, there’s so many law enforcement agencies, not just from the state of West Virginia.”Brian Burns, resident of St. Albans
Community members who attended the memorial services today say they’re proud of the show of support they saw inside.
“It’s really feels good just knowing that we have the support, especially you know Charleston is not a big city and us getting this support really means a lot.”Noah Mitchell, resident of Charleston
“We really want them to know we love them and we support them and we know they’re that thin blue line between utter chaos and civility.”Kimberly Edwards, resident of Kanawha County
After the service ended, many stood along the procession route to watch the funeral procession go by—to say ‘Goodbye.’
Patrolman Cassie Johnson was laid to rest in Floral Hills Garden of Memories cemetery this afternoon.
