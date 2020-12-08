Community members honor and remember fallen patrolman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today’s services were not only to honor fallen Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s memory and legacy; for many, it was a chance for the community to grieve a woman who gave all for them.

The first indication of how much Charleston cares about it’s police force came last week at a vigil.

Scores of people turned out then—more turned out today after the family agreed to allow the general public into Johnson’s funeral.

A memorial service is taking place in remembrance of fallen Patrolman Cassie Johnson. People coming out of the service tell us it is a somber display of community support. #rememberingcassie pic.twitter.com/9mG9RrbXYU — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) December 8, 2020

“She meant, as you can see, so much to our community.” Martec Washington, resident of Charleston

A person stands along the funeral procession route with a sign about Ptlm. Johnson. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

“She’s in a better place and she’s out of pain, but that doesn’t take away the heartbreak and the sadness from her mom or her family or her community.” Camron Vagheei, business owner in the community

Those inside the memorial service reflected on the atmosphere of the room.

“It’s not really a feeling you can describe, with all these people here you know? It’s really quiet.” Noah Mitchell, resident of Charleston

A man stands along the procession route with hand over heart as the motorcade drives by. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

“There was a sadness in the air, but there was also a support for one another in the family of law enforcement officials.” Duke Jordan, resident of Charleston

Several people salute the motorcade as it drives past, carrying Ptlm. Johnson to her final resting place. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

“It was very somber…and what’s really impressive, there’s so many law enforcement agencies, not just from the state of West Virginia.” Brian Burns, resident of St. Albans

Members of many different law enforcement agencies attended the memorial service. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Community members who attended the memorial services today say they’re proud of the show of support they saw inside.

“It’s really feels good just knowing that we have the support, especially you know Charleston is not a big city and us getting this support really means a lot.” Noah Mitchell, resident of Charleston

People stand along the procession route, paying tribute to Ptlm. Johnson’s memory and legacy. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

“We really want them to know we love them and we support them and we know they’re that thin blue line between utter chaos and civility.” Kimberly Edwards, resident of Kanawha County

Kimberly Edwards (right) came with friends to wave flags in remembrance of Ptlm. Johnson. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

After the service ended, many stood along the procession route to watch the funeral procession go by—to say ‘Goodbye.’

Patrolman Cassie Johnson was laid to rest in Floral Hills Garden of Memories cemetery this afternoon.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news