Community most grateful for family and health this year

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) This is the time of year when most people take time to reflect on the things that make them the most thankful.

People share what they are most thankful for this Thanksgiving.

With many families not being able to be together for the holidays the spirit of the season in some cases isn’t as bright as it usually is. But this year maybe even more than in previous years people are grateful for good health.

“I’m thankful for my own health and the health of my close friends and family,” said Kristen Ross, Charleston, WV. “I’ve had four family members get COVID and they’ve all recovered. I’m extremely thankful.”

Other people told 13 News they are thankful for the support of their loved ones, for having a job and the opportunity to pursue their dreams and for having a cozy home and food on the table.