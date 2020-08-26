Community to honor law enforcement, first responders on 9/11

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Even with many events across the Mountain State canceled, one West Virginia community has socially distanced plans to honor first responders and law enforcement next month.

The City of Summersville, the City of Richwood and Nicholas County Commission will be holding a parade to honor law enforcement officers and first responders on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The City of Summersville says the parade route will start at 7 p.m. in Nicholas Village along Webster road to Main Street, and end on Broad Street at the Lerosa Shopping Plaza. The city is asking parade-goers to take precautions and use social distancing along the parade route.

A moment of silence will be held for law enforcement officers and first responders before to the fireworks.

