Complaint turns into man challenging officers to fight

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A complaint of loud music turned into a memorable evening for a couple of police officers in Cabell County Saturday night.

On Nov. 28, Sergeant Dallas Scarberry and Patrol Officer Shane Higginbotham of Milton police were confronted by Robert Harris, 41, of Huntington following the complaint.

Harris invited the officers into his home and challenged them to a fight before assaulting the officers. A struggle took place and harris attempted to disarm Sgt Scarberry. He was eventually subdued and cuffed.

Harris has been charged with disorderly conduct, battery on a police officer x 2, Felony attempt to disarm a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.

Officials says due to his belligerence he was ordered directly to jail pending arraignment for Sunday, Nov. 29.