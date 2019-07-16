Concerns raised about WV-China Energy deal

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — It was a deal announced on President Trump’s visit to China in November of 2017. China Energy promised to invest 83-billion dollars in West Virginia projects, but two years later there is still no formal agreement and now some leaders are highly skeptical it will – or should – happen. They’d rather see American natural gas being sold at home and to allies.

“That’s why I support the Appalachian Storage Hub, for example. To create industry and jobs around our natural gas liquids, here at home rather than shipping them all to China,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

Part of the problem. according to Senator Manchin, is an uneven playing field. Chinese interests can buy U.S. energy, but we can’t buy theirs.

“China’s information about their shale gas resources is classified. So our companies are also not even allowed to fully assess what they have in the ground,” said Dr. Melanie Hart, Center for American Progress.

But the Justice Administration is confident a China Energy-West Virginia deal will happen. Members were there on a trade mission, just last month and returned with even more promises.

“They’ve told us they are looking at seven projects. That they’re in the petrochemical sector as well as the energy sector,” said Secretary Ed Gaunch, WV Dept. of Commerce, on June 12, 2019.

Right now a trade standoff between China and the U.S. is likely slowing down any potential deals.

“Whether or not the China Energy talks turn out to be a real deal, or an empty promise depends a lot on a Memorandum of Understanding between West Virginia and China. It’s a document that still has not been made public,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.