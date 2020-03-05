Confirmed: 50.25 mile tornado went through Davidson, Wilson, and Smith Counties

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Poor or limited internet access in rural homes can cause students to fall behind, according to a new report from Michigan State University's Quello Center.

The first-of-its-kind report finds that these educational setbacks can have a significant impact on academic success, college admissions and career opportunities.

"What we found really underscores the importance of home internet and digital skills for students," said doctoral student and contributor to the report Craig Robertson. "Lack of access and lower skills are related to a range of negative outcomes. These have potential consequences for students' lives now and down the road."

The report is based on data collected from 15 Michigan school districts covering Mecosta County, St. Clair County and the eastern region of the Upper Peninsula, spanning from the Tahquamenon area to St. Ignace and Sault Ste. Marie.

Researchers collected data and surveys from 3,300 students across 173 classrooms. Only 47% of students who live in rural areas have high-speed Internet access at home compared to 77% of those in suburban areas. Of those who do not have home access, 36% live in a home with no computer and 58% live on a farm or other rural setting.

“We were surprised with how powerful the findings were,” said Keith Hampton, associate director for research at the Quello Center and a professor in MSU’s College of Communication Arts and Sciences. “Students without Internet access and those who depend on a cell phone for their only access are half a grade point below those with fast access. This gap has ripple effects that may last an entire life.”

Students with no high-speed Internet access at home are also less likely to plan to attend a college or university. On the other hand, students with Internet access have substantially higher digital skills, which are a strong predictor of performance on standardized tests.

Digital skills serve a key role in many sectors of the economy and are necessary for careers across the workforce. In rural areas, gaps in broadband access could lead to economic impacts on entire communities.