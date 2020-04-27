‘Connect Charleston’ attempting to reach residents of area

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – ‘Connect Charleston’ is now live in an attempt to engage residents by phone.

The program is a refined version of the ‘Charleston Walks’ program, according to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. The program had planned to start this spring, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic was unable to launch.

“During this time, feeling connected is so important. That is why we have reimagined the program so that we can still engage folks from across the city while maintaining appropriate social distancing. Instead of knocking on your door, our city team will be calling you to check in and see if there are issues we can help troubleshoot,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin announced the program during her 2020 State of the City address. The program has been adapted to encourage social distancing while maintaining a sense of connectedness.

Calls placed to residents, as part of the ‘Connect Charleston’ program, will come from the Mayor’s office phone line: 304-348-8174. Charleston residents who want to connect with the Mayor or Mayor’s office regarding a city issue or COVID-19 can also call that same number (304-348-8174) for assistance.

