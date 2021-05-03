Constellium celebrates 10 years in Ravenswood

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A number of businesses have taken a hit during the pandemic, but Constellium Aluminum in Jackson County has kept going. On Monday, the company celebrated 10 years at their Ravenswood location.

“To have the stability to grow like we’ve grown over the last 10 years is really big for our employees, our communities, and the state,” said Buddy Stemple, CEO of Constellium Ravenswood.

The 62-acre aluminum rolling plant is one of the nation’s largest. Jackson County, and the state of West Virginia, take pride in the success of the manufacturing background.

“People from West Virginia and Ohio look to this company for jobs. Anytime there’s an opening you’ll see people coming from various parts, not just Jackson County,” explained Jackson County commission president Dick Waybright.

More than 1,000 people are employed at Constellium making It the 15th largest employer in the state. The multi-billion dollar company is something economic leaders, like Mitch Carmichael, say is a step in the right direction for West Virginia.

“This is such a vital component to the manufacturing infrastructure to our state. There are so many high technology jobs here with the construction and the aerospace industry,” Carmichael said.