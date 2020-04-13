Constellium employees recover from COVID-19

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – Officials at Constellium Rolled Products, LLC in Ravenswood, West Virginia say all seven employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from their illness.

The company says it now has no active cases among its employees. While tracing contacts under the guidance of the local health department, the cases were not found to be connected to one another and it is believed all seven cases were contracted outside the company and not spread between coworkers, according to Constellium.

“Our work continues under the guidance of the local Health Department, in accordance with the CDC, and World Health Organization. As always our top priority is to the health and safety of our employees, supporting our community and customers,” CEO Buddy Stemple says. “Our customers are making critical supplies used during this crisis and we must do all we can to provide our products to them.”

The company says it is continuing enhanced health and safety practices including cleaning, sanitizing, temperature check, handwashing and social distancing.

